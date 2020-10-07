Election board offers proposed changes to Lancaster County polling places

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some polling locations in Lancaster County may be changing ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to Wednesday’s Lancaster County Election Board meeting agenda.
According to the document, 15 site changes have been proposed: three in Lancaster City, one in Columbia Borough, two in Elizabethtown Borough, one in Ephrata Borough, one in West Donegal Township, one in West Hempfield Township, two in Manheim Township, one in Manor Township, one in Pequea Township, and two in Rapho Township.
In an email, the Lancaster County Board of Elections Chief Clerk Randall Wenger says no changes will officially be announced until next week’s Board of Elections meeting. He says the proposed changes will be “decided next week following a public hearing.”
The meeting agenda says the hearing will be held Oct. 14 in the Lancaster County Government Center “following the Commissioners’ public meeting which starts at 9:15 a.m.”
The reasons for changing polling places include unavailability of locations on election day, return from temporary locations to prior locations, and convenience of new locations for voters, according to the meeting agenda.
The following map shows the locations of the proposed new polling sites:
The proposed polling place changes are as follows:
Lancaster City — Fifth Ward, Third Precinct
From: Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 North West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603
To: Chestnut Hill Church, 344 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Lancaster City — Seventh Ward, Second Precinct
From: Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 466 Rockland Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
To: Garden Court Community Center, 520 East End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602
Lancaster City — Eighth Ward, Fourth Precinct
From: Reynolds Middle School, 605 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
To: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Columbia Borough — Fifth Ward
From: Park Elementary School Gymnasium, 50 South Sixth Street, Columbia, PA 17512
To: Saint Paul Episcopal Church, 340 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512
Elizabethtown Borough — Third Ward, First Precinct
From: Friendship Fire & Hose Company #1, 171 North Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
To: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Elizabethtown Borough — Third Ward, Third Precinct
From: Elizabethtown Borough Public Works, 810 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
To: Elizabethtown First Church of God, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Ephrata Borough — Second Ward
From: Ephrata Review, 1 East Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
To: Reformed Presbyterian Church, 21 East Locust Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
West Donegal Township — Third District
From: West Donegal Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
To: Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
West Hempfield Township — Chestnut Hill District
From: West Hempfield Township Building & Fire Department, 3476 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601
To: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554
Manheim Township — Seventh District
From: Way Delivery Services, 1020 Dillerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603
To: Neffsville Plumbing & Heating Services, 1208 Harrisburg Pike #101, Lancaster, PA 17603
Manheim Township — Thirteenth District
From: Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543
To: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 Saint Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601
Manor Township — Bethel District
From: Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603
To: Iglesia Casa de Benedicion, 1941 Benmar Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603
Pequea Township — West Willow District
From: West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584
To: West Willow Fire Company, 192 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584
Rapho Township — Elm Tree II District
From: Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, 101 Champ Boulevard, Manheim, PA 17552
To: Acorn Farms, 3141 Mount Joy-Manheim Road, Mount Joy, PA 17545
Rapho Township — Willow Creek District
From: Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552
To: Laserdome, 2050 Auction Road, Manheim, PA 17545
