Election board offers proposed changes to Lancaster County polling places

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some polling locations in Lancaster County may be changing ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to Wednesday’s Lancaster County Election Board meeting agenda.

According to the document, 15 site changes have been proposed: three in Lancaster City, one in Columbia Borough, two in Elizabethtown Borough, one in Ephrata Borough, one in West Donegal Township, one in West Hempfield Township, two in Manheim Township, one in Manor Township, one in Pequea Township, and two in Rapho Township.

In an email, the Lancaster County Board of Elections Chief Clerk Randall Wenger says no changes will officially be announced until next week’s Board of Elections meeting. He says the proposed changes will be “decided next week following a public hearing.”

The meeting agenda says the hearing will be held Oct. 14 in the Lancaster County Government Center “following the Commissioners’ public meeting which starts at 9:15 a.m.”

The reasons for changing polling places include unavailability of locations on election day, return from temporary locations to prior locations, and convenience of new locations for voters, according to the meeting agenda.

The following map shows the locations of the proposed new polling sites:

The proposed polling place changes are as follows:

Lancaster City — Fifth Ward, Third Precinct

From: Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 North West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603

To: Chestnut Hill Church, 344 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Lancaster City — Seventh Ward, Second Precinct

From: Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 466 Rockland Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

To: Garden Court Community Center, 520 East End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602

Lancaster City — Eighth Ward, Fourth Precinct

From: Reynolds Middle School, 605 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

To: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Columbia Borough — Fifth Ward

From: Park Elementary School Gymnasium, 50 South Sixth Street, Columbia, PA 17512

To: Saint Paul Episcopal Church, 340 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512

Elizabethtown Borough — Third Ward, First Precinct

From: Friendship Fire & Hose Company #1, 171 North Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

To: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Elizabethtown Borough — Third Ward, Third Precinct

From: Elizabethtown Borough Public Works, 810 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

To: Elizabethtown First Church of God, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Ephrata Borough — Second Ward

From: Ephrata Review, 1 East Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522

To: Reformed Presbyterian Church, 21 East Locust Street, Ephrata, PA 17522

West Donegal Township — Third District

From: West Donegal Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

To: Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

West Hempfield Township — Chestnut Hill District

From: West Hempfield Township Building & Fire Department, 3476 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601

To: Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554

Manheim Township — Seventh District

From: Way Delivery Services, 1020 Dillerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603

To: Neffsville Plumbing & Heating Services, 1208 Harrisburg Pike #101, Lancaster, PA 17603

Manheim Township — Thirteenth District

From: Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543

To: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 Saint Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601

Manor Township — Bethel District

From: Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603

To: Iglesia Casa de Benedicion, 1941 Benmar Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603

Pequea Township — West Willow District

From: West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584

To: West Willow Fire Company, 192 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584

Rapho Township — Elm Tree II District

From: Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, 101 Champ Boulevard, Manheim, PA 17552

To: Acorn Farms, 3141 Mount Joy-Manheim Road, Mount Joy, PA 17545

Rapho Township — Willow Creek District

From: Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552

To: Laserdome, 2050 Auction Road, Manheim, PA 17545

