Proud Pennsylvania native, Bradley Cooper, reminds voters to turn in their ballots

Bradley Cooper arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor and Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper has teamed up with NowThis to remind citizens the importance of voting.

The first video was uploaded at the beginning of October, reminding voters to register by October 19th and the rules of voting like mailing in naked ballots or having proper identification at the polls. NowThis called it the “do’s and don’ts” of voting in Pennsylvania.

Cooper and NowThis released a second video on Friday to urge Pennsylvania voters to get their ballots in before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The proud Pennsylvania native uses the 34-second video to tell voters to drop off their ballots in person by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and to visit IWillVote.com/PA.

“There’s so much riding on this election, human decency is riding on this election,” Cooper says. “Make sure you get your ballot in before 8 p.m. on November 3.”

