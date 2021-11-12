Provisional ballots are in: Dems take three of four four-year Central York School District seats

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Provisional ballots in the Central York School District race broke heavily in favor of Democratic challengers, catapulting Democrat Rebecca Riek ahead of Faith Casale, a Republican, in updated election results released Friday afternoon.

The district drew global attention after a controversy over what Democrats considered a book ban.

Following the initial tabulation of election day and mail-in votes, Casale had a slim lead for the fourth four-year seat. But 50 provisional ballots remained to be canvassed — a process to determine their eligibility — and then eligible ballots needed to be tabulated. Including the eligible provisional ballots, Riek took a 23-vote lead.

“I am eager for the opportunity to serve our community as a member of the school board. I will draw on my three decades of classroom experience to ensure our students receive a world-class education,” Riek told abc27 News Friday afternoon.

Casale didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Voters are required to use a provisional ballot, which is set aside for further research, when — for example — a voter who requested a mail-in ballot shows up to vote on election day and doesn’t have the mail-in ballot with them. In that case, the election staff checks to see whether the mail-in ballot arrived at the election office. If so, the provisional ballot doesn’t count (to prevent a voter from voting twice). If not, the provisional ballot counts.

The overall “adjudication” process was slowed by the need to manually count tens of thousands of write-in votes. In one race that depended on those results — South Western school director, where voters wrote in more than 4,000 names in a race in which the top vote-getter on the ballot had less than 3,000 votes — the result didn’t change after all, because no single write-in vote-getter got enough votes to displace any of the candidates on the ballot.

