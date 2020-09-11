Race for Auditor General will end with historic winner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican Tim DeFoor and Democrat, Dr. Nina Ahmad are campaigning statewide, to become the next Auditor General.
The winner will become the first person of color to win a statewide election in Pennsylvania.
DeFoor is the current controller for Dauphin County and Ahmad is the former Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia. Both are well aware of what a victory would represent.
“It sends a message across the state,” said DeFoor, “It means that Pennsylvanians are no longer seeing skin color or gender as a prerequisite.”
Ahmad says winning the party’s nomination was important. “It is a huge deal to me being the first woman of color in my party to be nominated for a statewide executive office,” said Ahmad.
Both say they will continue to campaign statewide until the polls close on election day.
