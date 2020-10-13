Reminder – the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is in less than one week

The general election is just a few weeks away, and there are some important deadlines that are approaching quickly.

The first deadline is the date you must register to vote by, and that date is Monday, October 19. You can register to vote right here.

Pennsylvania is a “received by” state, which means that anyone registering to vote, including first-time voters, those updating their information, or anyone moving into the state, must have their application to register to vote postmarked by October 19.

The next deadline is October 27, which is when you must have in your request for a mail-in ballot.

Voting officials say there will be certain guidelines to follow when voting by mail.

“Make sure you’re following the rules, right? You know, with vote by mail, there’s specific rules you need to follow. You have to sign a declaration on the back of the envelope. You have to use a secrecy envelope,” said Suzanna Almeida, Interim Executive Director at Common Cause Pennsylvania.

Election day is November 3rd, and all mail-in ballots must be postmarked before 8 P.M. on that day.