Republican challenger Ziccarelli responds to election case ruling in state Senate race

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, a federal judge reaffirmed that incumbent state Senator Jim Brewster won the election against Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli.

Following the majority Republican decision to not swear in Brewster last week, a Democrat representing Allegheny County, state lawmakers waited for the latest election case to be decided.

Once again, United States District Judge Nicholas Ranjan ruled in favor of Brewster and rejected Ziccarelli’s challenge to throw out undated mail-in ballots from the Nov. election.

Regarding Judge Ranjan’s decision, Ziccarelli released a statement saying, “While I disagree with it and am obviously disappointed that election laws were changed by state judges after the election, I respect that the federal court does not view they have a role in this decision.”

However, Ziccarelli also said she does not believe election laws were followed in her specific case, and is proud of her team for fighting for a fair and free election.

“With that said, I wish Senator Brewster well when he takes the oath for a new term. His

interest in representing our district is important to us all and I wish him success,” Ziccarelli said. “For the best interests of all residents of the 45th, I will not further appeal this decision and will

withdraw my contest filed with the Senate.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said Brewster will be officially sworn-in to his seat on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.