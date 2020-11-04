Republican Senator Doug Mastriano sees big lead in race for 33rd District seat

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Doug Mastriano (R) is defending his seat in Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, which includes all of Adams and parts of Cumberland, Franklin, and York Counties.

In each of those counties, Mastriano is leading by a large margin – pulling in over 80 percent of the votes as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mastriano, the incumbent Republican and retired Army Colonel, was facing off against Democratic challenger Rich Sterner, a former Biglerville High School Principal and current Bermudian Springs School District Board Director. Mastriano is fighting for his first complete term – he won his seat in a special election after Rich Alloway announced his retirement in early 2019.

Since the pandemic began, Mastriano received statewide recognition for challenging Governor Wolf’s mask and crowd size mandates. He says if he wins re-election, which early votes indicate he will, the Governor can expect more of the same.

“Somebody who is gonna stand up for the people and demand that we have our freedoms back. That’s what he can expect from Doug Mastriano for the next two years, and I’ll be relentless until we have our freedoms back. This is personal for me,” Mastriano said about his feelings toward Governor Wolf.

Support for Mastriano comes from across the state– even outside of the counties he represents. This will come in handy for him if he decides to run for Governor in the future.