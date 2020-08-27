RNC use of White House stirs ethics concerns

Your Local Election HQ

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

First lady Melania Trump speaks on the second night of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, for the first time ever, the White House and Rose Garden are being used for the Republican National Convention; a move Democrats don’t agree with.

“To use the White House as a stage is totally inappropriate. In a word, it’s corrupt,” says U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. “If it’s not a violation of law, it’s a violation of the spirit of the law.”

Casey’s counterpart in Pat Toomey was shy to push back. “Given the nature of this convention, I am not gonna have a role to play. My role is mostly to watch and listen,” he said.

The RNC wraps up Thursday night with a speech from President Trump.

