RNC use of White House stirs ethics concerns

First lady Melania Trump speaks on the second night of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, for the first time ever, the White House and Rose Garden are being used for the Republican National Convention; a move Democrats don’t agree with.

“To use the White House as a stage is totally inappropriate. In a word, it’s corrupt,” says U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. “If it’s not a violation of law, it’s a violation of the spirit of the law.”

Casey’s counterpart in Pat Toomey was shy to push back. “Given the nature of this convention, I am not gonna have a role to play. My role is mostly to watch and listen,” he said.

The RNC wraps up Thursday night with a speech from President Trump.