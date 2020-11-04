Scott Perry looks to maintain hold of 10th Congressional seat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Scott Perry, Republican incumbent, has held the 10th Congressional seat since 2013. He is looking to maintain the hold of his seat as Election results continue to be counted.

Perry joined his local residents by casting his ballot in Dillsburg on Tuesday afternoon, where lines were long and out the door for several hours. When polling locations closed at 8 p.m., York County election officials began counting votes.

As of around 11 p.m., the 10th Congressional District is leaning toward Congressman Perry. York County has 16,000 votes in with about 65% of those favoring Perry. In Dauphin County, about 93,000 votes are in with about 60% for Eugene DePasquale and 40% for Perry. And in Cumberland County, about 70,000 votes are in with 70% for Perry.

Perry currently serves on the U.S. House Committees on transportation, infrastructure and foreign affairs. He says his biggest priorities are the economy, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and security following riots after the killing of Black men by police.

“People are concerned about some of the things they’re seeing, even in Pennsylvania, rioting, and lawlessness[…] of course the lack of support for police,” Perry said. “They want that peace of mind to know that when they call 9-1-1 someone will come.”

Congressman Perry has 40 years of military service, and was a small business owner. Rather than having a public watch party on Tuesday evening, Perry opted to watch the results with his family.

