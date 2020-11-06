Scott Perry wins 10th Congressional District in 2020 Election

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican incumbent Congressman Scott Perry has officially won the 10th Congressional Race against Eugene DePasquale.
In a statement released by Perry Thursday evening, he said serving south-central Pa. has been an honor, and he looks forward to representing his constituents in Washington.
“From my heart, I thank the voters of the 10th congressional district for again putting their trust in me to be their voice in Congress. This has been a hard-fought campaign and I‘m humbled by the support our positive message received at the ballot box,” Perry said.
