Scott Perry wins 10th Congressional District in 2020 Election

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican incumbent Congressman Scott Perry has officially won the 10th Congressional Race against Eugene DePasquale.

In a statement released by Perry Thursday evening, he said serving south-central Pa. has been an honor, and he looks forward to representing his constituents in Washington.

“From my heart, I thank the voters of the 10th congressional district for again putting their trust in me to be their voice in Congress. This has been a hard-fought campaign and I‘m humbled by the support our positive message received at the ballot box,” Perry said.

