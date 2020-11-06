Secretary Boockvar advises anxious viewers to “stay tuned” as Pa. election results unfold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the mail-in ballot count goes up, President Trump’s lead goes down in Pennsylvania. As of Thursday afternoon, about 87% of the ballots had been counted with almost 340,000 remaining.

The Trump campaign filed a handful of lawsuits protesting their inability to watch ballots be opened and counted in Philadelphia. They are also questioning whether mail-in ballots received after Nov. 3 should be counted at all.

In a press conference Thursday evening, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says everything is on the rise. She reiterated the application process needed to vote in Pennsylvania, explaining that voters are checked against social security database or PennDOT’s database, as well as their voter record to prove they are qualified voters.

But eyebrows have been raised as partisan tweets from Secretary Boockvar’s past have surfaced of her criticizing President Trump. A tweet from 2017 read “Using the title ‘President’ before the word ‘Trump’ really demeans the office of the presidency[…]”

Now that she is overseeing an election involving Trump, Pa. legislative Republicans say Boockvar has taken a partisan approach in the 2020 general election.

“I think the Governor should ask her to step aside so that the people of Pennsylvania can have confidence in the integrity of this result,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said.

Speaking of her tweets, Boockvar explains that, not only was the tweet from four years ago but that she was not a part of the Governor’s administration–she was a private citizen tweeting from a personal Twitter account.

“When I became Secretary of State, I took an oath[…] I took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Constitution of the United States,” Secretary Boockvar said.

“Partisan politics have no place in the Pennsylvania Department of State or any county elections office for that matter.” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, Nov. 5, 2020

The eyes of the nation have been on Pennsylvania for the past few days, as the battleground state continues to count mail-in ballots. Secretary Boockvar advised anxious viewers on the matter to “stay tuned.”