Secretary Boockvar calls for unity, leadership after testifying in state House election hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar testified before the state House of Representatives State Government Committee regarding the Nov. 2020 election and the Commonwealth’s election laws.

The election hearing was lead by Chairman Seth Grove (R-Dover), and he was joined by the bipartisan committee. Due to COVId-19 precautions, Boockvar testified virtually.

After she testified, Secretary of State Boockvar released her opening remarks in connection to the questioning of the Nov. election results and process.

In her opening statement, Boockvar called for unity and leadership.

“It’s time for unity and it’s time for truth. The ongoing assault on facts and our democratic process that we have witnessed for months must end. It’s anti-American, dangerous, and goes against everything we stand for as a country,” Boockvar said. “We are at a watershed, a critical moment in American history.”

During her remarks, Boockvar recognized the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6 and called upon Pa. lawmakers to serve their constituents in the same way that Pa. election workers did following the “unparalleled voter registration and turnout.”

“They did their jobs, and we must do ours. We as public officials must lead – that’s what the people of Pennsylvania deserve. They are watching and listening, looking to us for leadership,” Boockvar said. “So, let’s acknowledge the truth, stop repeating lies that have been proven again and again to be false, and start showing the strength of our democracy.”

At the conclusion of her statement, Boockvar turned to Senator Pat Toomey’s words in reaction to the U.S. Capitol riots. Rather than assisting in a divisive narrative, Boockvar encouraged the public officials to show Pennsylvanians “what it is to be American.”

The hearing was held Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.