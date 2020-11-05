Secretary of State, United States Post Office deny claim voters could put a ballot in the mail today and have it counted

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – During an interview with ABC 27’s Dennis Owens on Wednesday Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader, Jake Corman made a bold claim.

Corman said he was concerned that someone could put a ballot in the mail after Election Day and have it counted.

“They could be sending in ballots today, after the election, and if we get it into the counties by Friday and it’s not postmarked it will count,” Corman said.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State she vehemently denies that claim.

“Those are still postmarked,” Boockvar said. “They have timing marks, they are date stamped, they are still trackable by date.”

On Thursday a spokesman for the United States Post Office provided a statement that said the office is confident the postmarking system in place will prevent something like that from happening.

The statement also said any mail coming in after the Election Day deadline will be clearly marked.

The Post Office also said they’ve taken further step to ensure no late ballots are being processed and the office is involving a ballot postmarking team that will identify and address any possible issues.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE:

“In recognition of the importance that the election laws in some states place on postmarks, it has been the long-standing policy of the Postal Service to try to ensure that every return ballot mailed by voters receives a postmark, whether the return ballot is pre-paid by election officials or mailed with a stamp affixed by the voter.

Although we instruct our employees throughout the country to adhere to our ballot postmarking policy, such practice does deviate from normal procedures, since the primary purpose of cancellation is to ensure that postage cannot be reused, and some categories of postage are pre-cancelled before they enter the mailstream. As a result, we acknowledge that circumstances can arise that prevent ballots from receiving a legible postmark.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

As part of continual efforts to improve our processes, the Postal Service has taken the following actions:

Convened a Ballot Postmarking team to identify and address potential process deficiencies. Through the team’s work, the Postal Service has strengthened its ballot postmarking processes,

Instructed employees throughout the country about our ballot postmarking processes and procedures and reviewed the standard operating procedures for ballot postmarking, and

Developed and monitored processes to ensure that ballots are postmarked (this process continues).”

