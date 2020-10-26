Sen. Bob Casey, local leaders criticize Trump Rally in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Sen. Bob Casey joined local and statewide leaders to criticize President Trump’s campaign rally in Lancaster County, accusing the President of prioritizing profits over people.

The Lancaster Democrats said only Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a 7-point plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I hoped the President would do today, or maybe any day between now and Election Day, is finally tell us what is his plan to tackle the virus,” said Sen. Casey, “but it sounds like that’s not going to be forthcoming. Not only because he doesn’t seem to have one, but because his Chief of Staff basically waved the white flag of surrender in the last 24 hours.”

The Democratic Party leaders shared Sen. Casey’s concern, highlighting President Trump’s “broken promises” to working families and how surging COVID-19 cases need to be addressed by the White House.

This criticism comes after President Trump traveled to Lancaster County on Monday afternoon to hold a campaign rally, only eight days prior to the 2020 Presidential election.

