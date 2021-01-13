Sen. Jim Brewster sworn-in on Wednesday for a third term

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — ‘Better late than never’ is the feeling of a Western Pennsylvania state Senator who was finally sworn-in on Wednesday in Harrisburg at the state Capitol.

Democrat Jim Brewster is from the 45th Senatorial district. His election was challenged by Republican Nicole Ziccarelli.

On Tuesday, a federal court sided with the state Supreme Court in upholding Brewster’s win by a mere 34 votes.

The 72-year-old Brewster is now starting a third 4-year term with the state Senate.

Republicans still control the chamber 29 seats to 21.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss