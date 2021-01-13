Sen. Jim Brewster sworn-in on Wednesday for a third term

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — ‘Better late than never’ is the feeling of a Western Pennsylvania state Senator who was finally sworn-in on Wednesday in Harrisburg at the state Capitol.
Democrat Jim Brewster is from the 45th Senatorial district. His election was challenged by Republican Nicole Ziccarelli.
On Tuesday, a federal court sided with the state Supreme Court in upholding Brewster’s win by a mere 34 votes.
The 72-year-old Brewster is now starting a third 4-year term with the state Senate.
Republicans still control the chamber 29 seats to 21.
