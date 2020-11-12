Senator Kim Ward elected Pa. Senate Majority Leader

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Senate Republicans elected Senator Kim Ward as Senate Majority Leader. Ward has made history as the first woman to hold the Majority Leader position in the Senate or House of Representatives.

Prior to being elected Majority Leader, Senator Ward served as Majority Caucus Administrator, but achieving the “first female” role is not new to Ward. She was the first female chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, as well as the first woman elected by the 39th Senatorial District seat in 2008.

“I am humbled and honored by the trust placed in me by my Senate colleagues,” Senator Ward said.

Ward also stated that she looks forward to working with Senate Republicans to address the public health crisis and economic fallout that has occurred both in Pennsylvania and the nation.

As Senate Majority Leader, Ward will oversee the legislative agenda, develop policies and strategies for the Senate Republican Caucus, chair the Senate Rules and Executive Nominations Committee, and play a key role in floor debates.

Senator Ward will also play a role in negotiating budgets and other issues with the governor’s administration and the state House of Representatives.