Senator Pat Toomey not expected to seek re-election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a source who has direct knowledge of the plans, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) will not be seeking re-election and will not run for governor in the 2022 election.

Toomey is 58 years old and has served in the U.S. Senate since 2011. He will serve out the remainder of his current term.

He was seen as a likely GOP candidate for governor.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 10 A.M. We will have the latest updates when they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss