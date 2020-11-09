Several Republican Attorneys General to announce legal action against Pennsylvania mail-in ballot counting

Joe Biden has been named the President-elect of the United States, but that is not stopping some people from challenging that ruling.

Lawmakers throughout the country are preparing to take legal action to challenge the mail-in voting process in Pennsylvania.

President Trump has said he will take legal action against Pennsylvania following last week’s election and he is not alone.

Several Republican Attorneys General have come forward, expressing concern over ballot counting in the Commonwealth. Among those challenging the mail-in vote counting are AG’s from Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri, and more are expected to join them.

Today, a virtual news conference will be held to formally announce and discuss legal action to be taken against Pennsylvania in the case.

The State Senate Majority and Speaker of the House are asking for an audit of the election. Their concern is over the 3-day extension for counties to receive mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day, expressing that the Supreme Court overstepped in allowing that to happen.

Today’s virtual press conference will take place at 2:30 P.M.