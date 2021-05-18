Silcox, Sibert battling for Cumberland County Judge position

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Among the many races on Tuesday night includes a one on one election for a judge’s seat in Cumberland County.

Judge Thomas Placey is leaving the bench. Abc27 Chief Investigator Kendra Nichols has been reporting on allegations of misconduct against Placey. That matter is still being sorted out.

Two candidates are vying to take over the job, Magisterial District Judge Kathy Silcox and Prosecutor Michelle Sibert.

The candidates have cross-filed which means they appear on both Democratic and Republican ballots.

If the same candidate wins both sides, they’d be the presumptive winner of Placey’s seat.

If the candidates split, they’ll have a rematch in November.