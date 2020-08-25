Some local USPS locations suspending services due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A few USPS locations in Southern Louisiana are suspending services due to mandatory evacuation in their area.
The following locations have temporarily suspended retail and delivery services:
- Lafitte Post Office
- Grand Isle Post Office
- Braithwaite Post Office
- Buras Post Office
- Port Sulphur Post Office
- Montegut Post Office
- Barataria Post Office
