Some Midstate counties have tons of dropboxes while others don’t. Here’s why

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Election day is getting closer and many voters are already getting their ballots in.

If you have a mail-in ballot election directors say you shouldn’t put it in the mail at this point. Instead, you should bring it into your county elections office or put it in a dropbox if one is available.

Elections in Pennsylvania are run on a county level. That means each county decides how certain things are done, like where and when you can drop off your mail-in ballot.

The Cumberland County Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo says they’re seeing a lot more people vote by mail. That means a lot more people are using their dropboxes. In Cumberland County, they only have dropboxes inside of the county election office, which is only open during business hours. Some other Midstate counties have the same setup.

However, in other counties like Bucks or Delaware, there are multiple dropboxes in different neighborhoods. Alexa Grant, the Associate Director of Common Cause Pa, says that’s because of the election law in our state.

“You’re going to see different things in each county depending on where you are because drop boxes a minimum or maximum aren’t written into the election code,” Grant said.

She does say there is legislation in the works to change that and set a standard for dropboxes across Pennsylvania. “Increased accessibility is always a great thing for voters,” Grant said.

Cumberland County argues that they’re prioritizing security.

“I feel like ballot security is the most important thing,” Salzarulo said. “If that means you need to drive a few more miles or drive a little out of your way I understand that that can be inconvenient, but at the same time we want our ballots secure.”

The Cumberland County Elections Office is open extra hours to give voters more time to get their mail-in ballots in. You can find more details here.