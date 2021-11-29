Stacy Wallace and Lori Dumas win two open seats for Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court after recount

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Stacy Wallace (R) and Lori Dumas (D) have officially been elected to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court after a recount of the votes, according to a Nov. 24 press release from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Under state law, the recount was triggered when the unofficial election results had vote totals for Dumas and Drew Compton (R) within half of a percent of each other. Initially, vote totals had Dumas with 25.36% of the votes and Crompton with 25.03% of the votes.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The official totals after the recount were:

Stacy Wallace (R) – 1,355,445 (26.56%)

Lori Dumas (D) – 1,297,253 (25.42%)

Drew Crompton (R) – 1,274,899 (24.98%)

David Spurgeon (D) – 1,175,974 (23.04%)

“I want to thank the counties for their hard work. They have had a very busy couple of weeks counting the ballots from the Nov. 2 election, immediately followed by the recount of this race,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said.

The Department of State estimates that the recount cost at least $1.3 million of taxpayer money. This was the fifth time an automatic recount was triggered and the third time a recount has been carried out, according to the press release. (In other instances, trailing candidates waived their right to a recount.)

The Commonwealth Court primarily handles cases involving state and local governments, and it acts as a trial court when lawsuits are filed against the Commonwealth.