State Elections official addresses mistakes on May primary mail-in ballots

(WHTM) — During the 2020 presidential election, Dauphin County sent out 65,000 mail-in ballots.

In 2021, the county has sent out 16,000 and received 3,000 back so far.

State Elections Director Jerry Feaser says some people are failing to sign, date and seal their envelopes properly.

About 2% of voters have made mistakes, which could be a big margin in an important election.

“This is not that nasty word ‘off-election year’ because this is the municipal and judicial and school boards. These are the folks that have a more direct impact on your day-to-day life,” Feaser said.

Dauphin County residents can also return mail-in ballots at the dropbox in front of the county administration building, during business hours at the election office in Swatara Township or at the Northern Dauphin County Human Services Office.