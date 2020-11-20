LIVE NOW: State Government Committee to hold virtual hearing on voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee will hold a virtual fact-finding hearing with voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems.

This hearing comes as part of efforts by Pennsylvania lawmakers to help identify and correct any irregularities in the election process.

“It is vitally important voters have faith in the machines they use to cast their ballots. On the heels of Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally decertifying every voting machine in the Commonwealth, we need to know whether these new machines met expectations, whether they are reliable and whether they are not subject to interference,” said acting Chairman Rep. Seth Grove (R-York).

This hearing will occur on this morning at 10 AM. We will be live streaming the hearing on this story when it goes live.