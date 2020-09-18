State leaders warn of misleading robocall intended to scare away Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State leaders are warning of robocalls that are spreading lies to scare off Pennsylvania voters.

Robocalls are no surprise in the election season, but state leaders are warning about one in particular. The call is a recorded message from a woman who says she works for Project 1599.

“If you vote by mail your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debt,” the message says.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that information is entirely false. “That is not true. When you vote, your personal information is not shared with anyone.”

He believes the calls have a purpose.

“There is an effort to try and sow doubt in our election process. To scare people,” Shapiro said. “I’m not going to allow that to happen.”

Not only is the call misleading, it’s a crime. Shapiro says his office is working with law enforcement both at state and federal levels to find out who is behind the calls.

“My job is to secure and protect that vote and ensure that it will be counted. And it will. And to make sure that anyone trying to mess with that process, from an illegal robocall or some other means, to hold those people accountable. That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

While they do that, he wants everyone to know they can and should vote.

“Drown out the noise. To use their common sense and go to the polls, whether through the mail or showing up on election day,” Shapiro said. “Select the candidate that you best believe in for the races that are important to you.”

If you get one of these calls or have any other information to report about election scams you’re asked to call 877-VOTESPA.

