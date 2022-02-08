State Rep. Rothman announces State Senate candidacy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Greg Rothman says he is running for State Senate.

Rothman will seek the State Senate 34th District seat, which is expected to be configured through the redistricting process to include most of Cumberland County, the upper end of Northern Dauphin County and all of Perry County.

Rothman, a four-term State Representative, says he “will continue to be a leader advocating for freedom, opportunity and civility in the State Senate as I did in the House.”

The 55-year-old Rothman is a member of the House Appropriations Committee; Transportation; Insurance; and Liquor Control Committees. He has served as Chairman of the House Republican Campaign Committee the last two cycles.

Prior to joining the State House Rothman spent nearly a decade in the United States Marine Corps rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

A graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, Rothman attended the University of Massachusetts/Amherst and has a Master’s Degree in Real Estate from Johns Hopkins University.