Steelton mayor, opponent encouraging women to pursue leadership positions

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Maria Romano Marcinko is the first woman to be appointed and elected mayor in the Borough of Steelton.

“As a woman it means something,” said Marcinko. “I am proud to be the first, and I hope I won’t be the last.”

Marcinko was also the first female member of the Steelton Fire Department to rid in the borough’s ambulance. She says women have given her the confidence over the years that leadership is not defined by gender.

“I worked for the State of Pennsylvania for more than 30 years,” said Marcinko. “I watched them and I spoke to them and they showed me we have what it takes to lead.”

Ciera Dent is running against Marcinko in the May primary.

Dent is new to politics, but she says women have influenced her over the years, and that helped in her decision to run this election cycle.

“I am inspired by the positions women are taking,” said Dent. “We are capable and we come from different perspectives, and that can help create real change across the board.”