Anti-scaling fencing has been placed in front of the Supreme Court, which stands across the street from the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Supreme Court has received a bomb threat and the building and grounds were checked out. The building is not being evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.