Tempers flare, division created between the nation’s President and Vice President unlike anything we’ve ever seen before

President Donald Trump walking out to speak in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington. Walking behind Trump is Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Tempers flared, and protests broke out into a breach into the U.S. Capitol while a session was ongoing to certify the 2020 election.

President Trump sent a pre-recorded video in response to the events, a video in which he continued his fight claiming that the election was stolen from him.

Reports swirled around social media during the clash that the D.C. National Guard was denied activation by the Department of Defense.

Statement from the DC Council on the Department of Defense’s Denial of DC’s National Guard Deployment Request pic.twitter.com/vXjm5WXFpg — Council of DC (@councilofdc) January 6, 2021

The D.C. National Guard was later activated, and in a statement, reported that it spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Senate’s Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to receive authorization. President Trump was not included in this release and did not give his authorization.

Mike Pence, who was present in the Capitol building and quickly rushed to safety, tweeted a very bold statement. He said “The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

These two messages from our President and Vice President strike very different tones and brought a sense of separation from the Nation’s top two elected officials. It is unclear why the partners decided to portray different messages, creating a sense of a rift between the two people in control of the United States.

It is unclear if President Trump plans to make additional remarks this evening. Members of the Senate have confirmed their intent on re-assembling and completing the certification for the 2020 election.