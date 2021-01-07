Tempers flare in the House as state lawmakers debate legitimacy of Biden Electoral College victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania once again became the focal point of debate over the presidential election results.

For two hours, House lawmakers debated early Thursday morning when the debate got tense at one point. Democratic western Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb, called Republican objectors liars.

“We know what happened here today it didn’t happen out of nowhere,” said Lamb. “It was inspired by lies, the same lies that you are hearing here tonight. And the members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves. Their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Cries for order in the House rang out from Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Republicans demanded that Lambs’ comments be stricken from the record. Some lawmakers cleared their seats. For a few moments, there was an argument but everyone quickly returned to their seats.

Throughout the debate, Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania and several other states called for an investigation into the election, citing allegations of fraud, accusing Democrats of using the pandemic to give them an edge in the election through mail-in voting.

Democrats noted that Republicans did well in the state on election day and that they are not objecting to the races they won but the race they lost.

Republican Congressman Scott Perry defended the objection saying “When votes are accepted under unconstitutional means without fair and equal protection for all, the only result can be an illegitimate outcome.”

Eight of the nine Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania objected to the counting of the state’s electors. But in the end, it did not affect the outcome.