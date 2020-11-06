The counting of ballots continues across Pa., including in the Midstate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As the nation watches and waits, the process of counting ballots in Pennsylvania continues, including in the Midstate.

Workers will begin to count provisional ballots at 10 a.m. at the York County Administrative Center.

There will be a live feed with audio and video of the ballots being counted, or watchers and authorized representatives of candidates and parties.

It isn’t clear exactly how many provisional ballots there are in York County, but there are tens of thousands throughout the state.

More than 233,000 ballots have been counted in York county, including mail-in and absentee ballots.

In Allegheny County, tens of thousands of ballots haven’t been counted yet. A court order prevents workers from counting them until Friday night.

