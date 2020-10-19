Thousands of supporters turn out for Vice President Pence’s Capital City Airport campaign event

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of supporters of Vice President Mike Pence lined up outside of Capitol City Airport this afternoon in New Cumberland.

Prior to Pence’s scheduled appearance, supporters were waiting eagerly to get into the event at least three hours before the gates even opened. Vendors and buses lined the street while people waited and bough Trump 2020 merchandise.

Today we spoke with Trump supporters from across the state and a variety of backgrounds who can out to see Vice President Pence speak to the public.

We asked about the issues that voters care about most and about how important this upcoming election is to them. Today marks the last day to register to vote in the state of Pennsylvania.

