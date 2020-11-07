Tim DeFoor elected as Pa. Auditor General

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After leading in the polls throughout the week, Tim DeFoor has been elected the Pennsylvania Auditor General following the Nov. 3 election.

DeFoor won against Democratic candidate Nina Ahmad.

Earlier in the week, DeFoor said while he was leading, he wouldn’t celebrate until all votes were counted. As of Friday evening, DeFoor finished with over 250,000 more votes than Ahmad.

These election results come nearly three days since the 2020 general election. Many other race results have been announced as county election offices continue to count mail-in ballots. Voters had until Friday evening to have their ballots counted after a state Supreme Court decision said mail-in ballots could be counted up until Nov. 6 as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

