Tim DeFoor makes history as Pennsylvania’s newest Auditor General

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite President Trump’s continued challenge of the election results in Pennsylvania, state Republicans are quite thrilled with how their races turned out–especially an Auditor General who made history.

Auditor General-elect Tim DeFoor is the first person of color elected to a statewide row office. DeFoor is surprised and humbled at his race results.

“There are others who came before me who have paved the way and I can’t forget them,” DeFoor said.

But statewide, the color of election day was predominantly red. In a major upset, incumbent Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella lost to Bradford County businesswoman and retired Army Colonel Stacy Garrity.

“Like anyone who runs for elected office, I really wanted to win and I’m really disappointed that I didn’t,” Torsella said during his virtual concession speech on Tuesday.

Republican incumbent Scott Perry beat Auditor General Eugene DePasquale in the 10th Congressional race in one of the closest watched races in America.

Like Torsella, House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, a 30-year legislative veteran, lost his re-election bid.

For the first time since 1956, Republicans have both the treasurer and auditor general offices. DeFoor says his first priority is making sure CARES Act dollars are going to those most hurt by the pandemic.

“Restaurants and businesses closing every day, I would much rather see those funds go to those small mom-and-pop businesses than necessarily go to an entity like the Los Angeles Lakers,” DeFoor said.

While the state GOP scored major victories, once Tom Wolf and Pat Toomey’s terms end in two years there will be open seats for Governor and U.S. Senator–causing the political winds to blow once again.

“I hope to return some day to the arena of public service,” Torsella said.

Election results are not official until they’re all certified by the state, which is set to happen Nov. 23.