Toomey congratulates Biden, Harris on win in statement after federal judge’s ruling against Trump campaign

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. Toomey will not seek re-election in 2022, according to a person with direct knowledge of Toomey’s plans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their win.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country,” Toomey said in a statement released Saturday night.

He released this statement after a federal judge dismissed the Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

Toomey said there were ptjer several recent developments that led him to confir that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. They include the recount of paper ballots in Georgia and Michigan lawmakers President Trump’s attempt ‘…to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors.”

Here is Toomey’s complete statement: