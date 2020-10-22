Trump, Biden meet in final debate ahead of the 2020 Election

The final Presidential debate before the 2020 election takes place tonight at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. ABC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. with a one-hour debate preview special. Then, Trump and Biden will go head-to-head at 9 p.m.
You can watch on-air on ABC27 or right here on abc27.com.
