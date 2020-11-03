Trump continues to voice disapproval of SCOTUS decision on Pa. ballots

President Donald Trump smiles at supporters after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Tuesday, President Trump continued to voice his disapproval of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow postmarked mail-in ballots to be counted until Nov. 6.

During an appearance at his campaign’s headquarters in Arlington, Va. President Trump reassured that Pennsylvanians deserve to have answers by the end of Election day.

On Oct. 29, President Trump tweeted about the Supreme Court ballot decision, calling the mail-in ballot extension a “disaster” for this nation and for Pennsylvania.

According to the ABC News report, he warned on Tuesday that “bad things” happen when more than one day is devoted to counting votes. ““You have to have a date. And the date happens to be November 3rd,” President Trump said. “And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3rd.”

