Trump, in one-on-one interview, says he can win Pennsylvania again

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump says he can win Pennsylvania again in 2020.

Trump spoke one-on-one with WBRE-TV reporter Andy Mehalshick after a rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville on Monday evening. He said that without a doubt, the swing states that turned red in 2016 will stay red in 2020.

“The employment numbers in the state have never done as well,” Trump said. “We brought back steel. We brought back coal. This state is doing better than ever before.“

The President was asked what Pennsylvanians could expect on the issue of health care if he is re-elected.

“We are going to have previous-existing conditions,” he said. “We got rid of the individual mandate, which was the worst part of Obamacare. We got rid of that.”

What about the opioid crisis impacting every state in the nation?

“We are working with drug companies and doctors to get them to prescribe less,” Trump said. “People take a little and end up being drug addicts.”