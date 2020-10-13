Trump to visit Johnstown for campaign rally

Your Local Election HQ

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it here.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump will be visiting Johnstown on Tuesday evening as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign tour.

The president is scheduled to arrive at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and deliver a speech at 7 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. also visited Johnstown on Sept. 22 at the Roxbury Park Bandshell.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Johnstown about a week later on Sept. 30 at the Johnstown Amtrak station.

The president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said that the president tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. He restarted his campaign trail on Monday, where he gave a speech at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss