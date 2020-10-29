Trump tweets about Pa. Supreme Court ballot decision, calls extension a “disaster”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly ten days after the Supreme Court decided to allow Pennsylvania ballots to be counted up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, President Trump has taken his opinion on the matter to Twitter Thursday afternoon.

On Oct. 19, the Supreme Court justices divided 4-4 on the issue, ultimately upholding a state Supreme Court ruling that allows election officials to receive and count ballots up until Nov. 6.

Specifically, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to review Pennsylvania’s election process before the 2020 election. According to the Associated Press, “The conservative justices have been reluctant to allow court-ordered changes to voting rules close to an election.”

This decision went against a Republican plea, as well as opposition from President Trump’s campaign. In order for ballots to be counted, they must be postmarked by Election Day. The Trump campaign argues that this violates federal election law, stating that this is a decision lawmakers should make, not the courts.

President Trump took his disapproval to Twitter on Thursday, calling the Supreme Court decision a “disaster” for the nation and Pennsylvania.

A 3 day extension for Pennsylvania is a disaster for our Nation, and for Pennsylvania itself. The Democrats are trying to steal this Election. We have to get out and VOTE in even larger numbers. The Great Red Wave is coming!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

The 2020 incumbent has also encouraged get-out-the-vote efforts by visiting the battleground state multiple times throughout the past two weeks. On Oct. 26 the Trump campaign visited the Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pa., and a week prior he campaigned in Erie, Pa. These last-minute campaign efforts are vital, with Pennsylvania having 20 electoral votes.

“Candidates and their star surrogates would not be spending their time here in Pennsylvania if Pennsylvania wasn’t in play and wasn’t a must-win for both teams,” said David N. Taylor, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association.

According to a national poll, on Oct. 27 former Vice President Joe Biden lead President Trump 50% to 45% in the final Emerson College and NewsNation poll, less than one week prior to the 2020 Presidential election.

While the survey may be measuring the popular vote, people from both sides of the aisle are urging Midstate voters to submit their ballots. “Cast [your vote] now, do not wait,” emphasized PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

This year’s election has an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Due to COVID-19 precautions, In 2020, 1.98 million ballots have been returned so far. This number is over seven-times bigger than the number of returned ballots four years ago. In 2016, only 266,000 ballots were returned in Pennsylvania.

