Trump urges Mastriano to run for Governor in 2022

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect headline for Sen. Mastriano. The error has been corrected.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Republican State Senator says former President Trump asked him to run for Governor in 2022.

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County made the comments during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg while discussing a meeting with Trump in New York City.

The statement came days after former Republican Congressman Lou Barletta said he was running for Governor.