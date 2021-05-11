Tuesday is final day to request absentee or mail-in ballot for primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday is the final day to request an absentee or a mail-in ballot for the primary election in Pennsylvania.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary was Monday, May 3. If you registered, you are eligible to vote in the primary election.

If you receive an absentee or a mail-in ballot, Tuesday, May 18 is the last day for County Board of Elections to receive those ballots. They must be received by 8:00 PM on that date.

in addition to all local, municipal, and judicial elections on the ballot, all Pennsylvania voters may vote on statewide ballot questions during the primary election. There are four questions to vote on this year.

There has been some controversy caused by this primary election, as some voters in Lancaster noticed their mail-in ballots they received had a critical mistake. Their outside envelope had the right name and address, but the return envelope on the inside had someone else’s information. Election officials in the county say they’re working to make sure all the mistakes get caught.

Primary election day is Tuesday, May 18.