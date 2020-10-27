Tuesday is the last day to register to vote by mail

Election day is quickly approaching, now just one week away. Millions of Pennsylvanians will be voting by mail in this years election, and if you’re one of them, today is an important deadline.

Anyone who still needs to register to vote by mail, must do so by today.

More than one million Pennsylvanians have already voted by mail.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is hoping to get as many votes returned and counted as soon as possible to avoid any delays in getting a final count on or after election day.

If you are planning to vote by mail, sending back your ballot through the mail isn’t the only option. Many counties have set up offices or drop boxes where you can return your ballot in person.

If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by 8 P.M. on November 3rd.