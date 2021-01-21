Unity, unrest, partisan divide: Pa. lawmakers take deep dive into Nov. election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The new President is sworn in. The election is long over. But at the state Capitol, lawmakers began unraveling exactly what happened on Election day in Pennsylvania.

The two hearings that occurred on Thursday show that the partisan divide is still very wide.

The first of an unprecedented 14 hearings state Republicans say will do a deep dive into the Nov. election.

“There’s a lot of confusion so we’re gonna clear the air and obviously work on better election laws for Pennsylvania residents moving forward,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), the chair of the state government committee for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar issued a lot of guidance to counties which some chose not to follow. She was asked about it on Thursday.

“When you issue the guidance, does the county have to follow the guide to the letter of the law? Guidance is persuasive. It’s usually not directory,” asked one Gov. Committee member.

Republicans focused on irregularities. Democrats focused on Republican colleagues who objected to election results that they insist were free and fair.

“Because of these lies we had our Capitol attacked. Six people are dead because of those lies,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) said.

Boockvar encouraged Pa. public officials to work smarter and be better.

“The lies made our jobs much harder and the American people and Pennsylvanians deserve much better,” Secretary Boockvar said.

In a separate hearing, Pa. House Democrats discussed sedition and whether Republicans fanned the flames of unrest and should be expelled.

“Our communities elected us to serve honestly faithfully and those who failed to uphold this oath should be held accountable,” Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) said.

Rep. Grove has a different plan.

“What the Democrats are doing is actually fanning the flames, we’re moving on. We’re moving on to policy moving forward,” Rep. Grove said.

So this week there are lots of calls for unity, but as those two hearings in the house attest, unity is still a long way off.