Vice President Mike Pence set to return to Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence will be hosting a “Make America Great Again” event in Reading this Saturday, Oct. 17 at Reading Regional Airport. Doors open and close at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.
