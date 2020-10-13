Vice President Mike Pence set to return to Pennsylvania

Your Local Election HQ

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos were at the school for an event about school choice. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence will be hosting a “Make America Great Again” event in Reading this Saturday, Oct. 17 at Reading Regional Airport. Doors open and close at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.

