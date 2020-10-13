Vice President Mike Pence set to return to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With three weeks to go before Nov. 3, more than 2.6 million registered voters have applied for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania, a battleground state hotly contested by President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Of those applicants as of Tuesday, more than 1.7 million are registered Democrats and about 641,000 are registered Republicans, a three-to-one ratio, according to state data. Another 284,000 ballots were requested by independent or third party voters.