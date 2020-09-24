Vice President Pence to host debate watch party in Lititz

by: WHTM Staff

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the general election nears closer and the window to win battleground Pennsylvania narrows, Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Lititz on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to host a debate watch party.

Pence looks to swing by the Midstate for a campaign event just before the incumbent in Trump takes on challenger Joe Biden during the Presidential Debate.

The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Doors open and close at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.

