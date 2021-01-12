Violence and destruction are unacceptable says Pa. Rep. Lloyd Smucker

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Following the chaos on Capitol Hill, Pennsylvania (R) Rep. Lloyd Smucker called out extremists for their role in storming the complex and attacking members of law enforcement on January 6.

“The storming of the Capitol and assault on law enforcement by extremists last week was wholly unacceptable,” said Smucker. “I remain sickened that a mob attacked and killed a uniformed member of law enforcement.

Smucker adding that the attacks were un-American.

“We as Americans must recognize that this violence and destruction is simply unacceptable – it is not who we are as a nation.” Smucker adding, “A debate in the ‘public square’ should be open to all. It must be peaceful, respectful, and compassionate, especially when we disagree.”

Lawmakers now urging Americans to come together, as the FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Following every election, Republicans and Democrats must come together to govern, and that is true now more than ever,” Smucker said “I fear that in the coming days that more will be done to divide, not to unite us.”