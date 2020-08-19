Voting in Pennsylvania: How to register, mail-in vote, and important deadlines

(WETM) – Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 19 to register to vote and have some other important deadlines coming up regarding the 2020 Election.

Here’s all the important information you need to register to vote, how to mail-in vote, and other important deadlines from the Pennsylvania Board of Elections.

In Pennsylvania, you now have two options for mail ballots. You may either choose a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot to request, complete, and return to your county election office.

Mail-in ballot – Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason.

– Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason. Absentee ballot – If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot.

In order to request either ballot type, you must be registered to vote. Check Your Registration Status to review your registration information

Voting by Mail-in Ballot

Who may apply for a mail-in ballot application?

You may apply for a Mail-in Ballot if you are a qualified voter. You must be registered to vote in order to vote by mail-in ballot.

Deadlines for the November 3 General Election:

5 pm October 27 – APPLICATIONS must be RECEIVED by your county election office

– APPLICATIONS must be RECEIVED by your county election office 8 pm November 3 – VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office – postmarks are not enough

Applications and ballots may be delivered to your county election office by the deadline. Contact your county election office for their hours of operation.

Can I vote by mail without an excuse?

Yes, you can vote by mail without an excuse and vote by using COVID-19 as an excuse.

Voting by Absentee Ballot

Who may apply for an absentee ballot application?

College students who are not registered to vote at their school address

People whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live

Those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polling place

Members of the military

People who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday

Inmates who haven’t been convicted of a felony

To vote by absentee ballot you must be registered to vote.

If you have an emergency you may still be able to get an absentee ballot after the deadline, called an emergency absentee ballot. You can find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot at the end of this page.

An absentee ballot is a ballot sent to you by mail. You can mark and cast the ballot by returning it to the county election office.

If your application is accepted, you will get an absentee ballot with instructions from your county election office.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. This includes registering online, by mail, or in person.

In Pennsylvania, you can not vote on the same day that you register. Pennsylvanians can also vote without a photo ID.

Can I vote in person before Election Day?

Yes, but only early absentee voting.

When is the first day I can vote early in person?

Monday, Sept. 14

When is the last day I can vote early in person?

Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Election Day)

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit VotesPa.com.

