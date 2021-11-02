Wanda Williams secures Harrisburg Mayoral race

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wanda Williams (D) has defeated incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Timothy Rowbottom (R) to become the Mayor of Harrisburg.

Williams finished Tuesday night with 4,402 votes (64.95%) while Rowbottom had 465 (6.86%). There were also 1911 write-in votes (28.19%).

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The Democratic primary for Harrisburg Mayor back in May was a narrow race, with Wanda Williams just beating out incumbent Eric Papenfuse by 46 votes. After a concession by Papenfuse, he decided to launch a write-in campaign in September. Timothy Rowbottom was the only Republican to run.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss