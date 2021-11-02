Wanda Williams secures Harrisburg Mayoral race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wanda Williams (D) has defeated incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Timothy Rowbottom (R) to become the Mayor of Harrisburg.

Williams finished Tuesday night with 4,402 votes (64.95%) while Rowbottom had 465 (6.86%). There were also 1911 write-in votes (28.19%).

The Democratic primary for Harrisburg Mayor back in May was a narrow race, with Wanda Williams just beating out incumbent Eric Papenfuse by 46 votes. After a concession by Papenfuse, he decided to launch a write-in campaign in September. Timothy Rowbottom was the only Republican to run.