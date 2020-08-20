WATCH LIVE: President Trump arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport

Your Local Election HQ

by: Andrea Warner

Posted: / Updated:

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump has touched down in northeast Pennsylvania. Air Force One has just landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

The motorcade is expected to travel from the airport to Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge. There will be rolling road blocks for both directions of I-81 between the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and Moosic exits, as well as other local closures.

The president is expected to speak at 3 p.m. We will be carrying the speech live on air on WBRE and WYOU and on PAhomepage.com.

Many people gathered to watch the president land in Lackawanna County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss